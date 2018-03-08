Vic man uploaded 'depraved' video online

A Melbourne man whose severe obsessive compulsive disorder led him to upload a "depraved" and "sadistic" child abuse video to YouTube has been spared immediate jail time.

Paul Jedrzejczyk, 27, accessed a video on the dark web and uploaded it to YouTube three times in a day in March 2017, taking it down minutes later each time.

Jedrzejczyk, who suffers from an extreme case of OCD that makes him want to watch and upload violent videos, was sentenced by the County Court on Thursday to be of good behaviour for two years or face jail time.