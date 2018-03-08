Corrupt Vic council worker's wife fined

A Victorian council worker's wife has been convicted of fraud-related offences for accepting consulting work from her corrupt husband.

Jasmine Finnigan pleaded guilty on Thursday to obtaining financial advantage by deception and was fined $3000 after she was charged by Victoria's anti-corruption agency, IBAC.

Her husband Lukas Carey was a former sports and recreation manager at Ballarat Council and corruptly gave out work for kickbacks.

Carey allocated more than $184,000 of council consulting work to his friends and Ms Finnigan over a two-year period, in exchange for money.

IBAC found he failed to fully declare and manage conflicts of interest when engaging suppliers on behalf of the council.

Carey was jailed last month for three years and ordered to repay more than $30,000.

In the County Court on Thursday, Finnigan was convicted, fined $3000 and ordered to repay about $20,000.