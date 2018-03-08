Boy dead, woman arrested near Melbourne

Police are treating as suspicious the death of an eight-year-old boy and have arrested a woman on Victoria's Mornington Peninsula.

The youngster's body was found on Thursday afternoon and the 41-year-old woman was arrested at the Tootgarook address, police said.

"Police are yet to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the death however it is being treated as suspicious," a police statement said.

The woman and boy were known to each other but the nature of their relationship has not been made public.

Investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.