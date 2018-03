A homeless man suffering mental illness and hepatitis C, who jabbed four random victims in Melbourne, maybe with a syringe, has been jailed for at least 14 months.

Brett Keenan, 42, approached four strangers including a 12-year-old boy between February 18 and 20, 2017, assaulting them with what prosecutors claimed was a needle, but the offender said was a nail.

Keenan, who has already been in custody for 381 days, was sentenced in the County Court of Victoria on Thursday.