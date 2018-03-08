Vic firies' leave reports 'wrong': union

Victoria's firefighters' union rejects claims that a proposed $150 million workplace deal hands its members nearly 200 days of leave each year.

The deal, due to go to a vote of firefighters on Friday, means the workers would be eligible for a maximum of 99 leave days, not 196 as calculated by some media and politicians, United Firefighters Union Secretary Peter Marshall said.

"It is wrong to say they're entitled to 196 days of leave a year. It is 99, and even the 99 is far stretched because it's discretionary that leave, a lot of it can be approved or disapproved," Mr Marshall told reporters on Thursday.