A teenager has been charged over a double stabbing during a street fight at a Melbourne shopping strip.

Officers swooped on the 19-year-old man at a Point Cook address on Thursday morning following the clash in an Altona North shopping precinct on Saturday. The male victims were hospitalised with stab wounds.

The alleged perpetrator, one of two suspects wanted by police, is set to front court on charges of intentionally and recklessly causing serious injury and offences against the bail act.