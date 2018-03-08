Vic detective facing weapons, leak charges

A Victorian detective has been charged with multiple offences, including having prohibited weapons and leaking secret police information.

Corruption watchdog IBAC charged the detective senior constable on Thursday with offences including seven counts of improperly taking advantage of a regulated person's position, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon, and one count of unlawful disclosure of police information.

The alleged offending, dating back to 2015, follows an IBAC investigation and the matter is due before the Dromana Magistrates' Court on April 5.