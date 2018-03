Victoria's corruption watchdog has been called in over a potential fraud involving $8000 from a state Nationals branch account.

An unauthorised withdrawal, then repayment, of $8000 from the Morwell account in May 2017 was referred to police in February after auditors raked through the account between January 2014 and August 2017.

Police confirmed on Thursday the matter has been sent to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission.