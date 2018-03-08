Vic Labor in box seat ahead of election

Victoria's Labor government is in the lead ahead of November's state election, according to Newspoll.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews appears set to win the next state election a Newspoll shows.

The survey of 1268 voters put Labor at 52 per cent against the coalition on 48 per cent, on a two-party preferred basis.

This implies Premier Daniel Andrews and his team is likely to be returned at the election due in November, leaving the Liberal/Nationals coalition facing another four years in opposition.

Mr Andrews' voter preferred premier status is 41 per cent, compared to Liberal leader Matthew Guy's 30 per cent, the Newpoll published in The Australian on Thursday found.

However, voters pinged the government on gang violence with 65 per cent saying it must do more to tackle crime.

Asked which major party was better at dealing with law and order issues, 42 per cent of voters backed the opposition with 37 per cent for Labor.

The coalition has been focusing on law and order issues in recent months, with Mr Guy proposing a string of policies including forcing criminal teenagers into mandatory drug and alcohol treatments and setting up a serious sex offenders public register.