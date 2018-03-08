Malka Leifer could be freed in Israel

An Israeli court has ruled that former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer, who is accused of child sex crimes, could be freed from custody into home detention.

Melbourne woman Dassi Erlich, who has accused Leifer of abusing her, told AAP on Wednesday night she was "absolutely outraged" at the ruling as relayed to her by friends in the courtroom in Jerusalem.

Victorian police are seeking Leifer's extradition to Australia on 74 charges of child sexual abuse.

"The judge has ordered she be released on bail at 10am on Friday morning and at this moment the judge's order has absolutely no restrictions on her freedom. Nothing," Ms Erlich said.

She said Leifer's lawyer, Yehuda Fried, brought in Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman who said it was humiliating for her to be in custody and he would take care of the former educator.

Prosecutors are reportedly appealing the decision allowing Leifer out on bail.

The 54-year-old former principal has been in custody since February 12 after Israeli police rearrested her, accusing her of faking mental illness to avoid extradition to Australia.

A spokesman for federal Attorney-General Christian Porter told AAP on Wednesday night: "These are matters for the local courts."