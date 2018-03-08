Garbos resume service to Vic councils

Garbos are back on the job after briefly suspending waste collection with two central Victorian councils.

Wheelie Waste's action was in protest at the state government's lack of detail about a rebate for increased recycling costs.

Kerbside rubbish collections resumed at Mount Alexander and Macedon Ranges shires on Thursday morning after the councils reached a short-term arrangement with Wheelie Waste.

But Mount Alexander mayor Bronwen Machin said all parties remained in the dark over the government's relief package aimed at helping councils cope with rising waste processing fees following China's clampdown on recyclables.

The state government announced plans for an emergency $13 million funding package to councils to help to cope with rising processing fees in February.

"The suspension came because the company was frustrated not knowing the details of that package," Ms Machin told ABC radio.

"We, in fact, don't know the details of that package yet. We're not sure how that money is being allocated or where it is flowing through to yet."