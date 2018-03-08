Tools down at Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel

Workers forced to down tools on Melbourne's $6.7 billion West Gate Tunnel site after parliament revoked planning approval are set to return to the job.

The opposition coalition, Greens and Australian Conservatives MP Rachel Carling-Jenkins joined forces to revoke planning approval for the controversial toll road.

A stop-work notice was issued on Wednesday afternoon, but the government plans to re-gazette the project first thing Thursday morning so that works can resume.

However the approval will have to return to parliament and the revocation process could all be repeated.

"We could just repeat this process, let's see what happens," Roads Minister Luke Donnellan said on Wednesday.

"I want to see whether we have an opposition leader which will actually lead his party and not let David Davis (who moved the upper house revocation motion) get up to two-bob stunts."

The opposition maintains it is a "dud deal" for motorists because the government wants to extend Transurban's toll concession deed on Melbourne's CityLink road in order to cover construction costs.