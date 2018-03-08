Rebel Wilson seeks defamation legal costs

Rebel Wilson's legal team will return to the Supreme Court of Victoria to argue the publishers of Woman's Day should pay the movie star's legal costs.

In September, Wilson was awarded the highest defamation payout in Australian history - $4.5 million - after Bauer Media defamed her in a series of articles in May 2015.

It followed a four-week trial in which Wilson's lawyers successfully proved to an all-woman jury that Bauer branded the Pitch Perfect star as a "serial liar" who fabricated untruths about her age, real name and childhood in order to make it in Hollywood.

Justice John Dixon said Bauer, which publishes Australian Women's Weekly, OK! and NW magazines, failed to properly investigate allegations that Wilson was a liar, and published them knowing they were false.

Bauer Media announced in October it would appeal the $4.5 million payout to the 38-year-old Hollywood star.

Wilson, who stars in upcoming comedy The Hustle, is not expected to attend Thursday's hearing in Melbourne.

Shine Lawyers defamation law principal Peter Coggins previously told AAP Wilson would likely have at least 50 per cent of her legal costs paid, which he estimated ranged between $500,000 and $1 million.