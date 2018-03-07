Sex worker robbed Vic milk bar with bottle

A Melbourne shopkeeper armed with pyjamas and a broom could not stop a sex worker from robbing a milk bar with a broken beer bottle.

Sarah Borg, 34, was jailed for 18 months on Wednesday for robbing the Carlisle Street milk bar in St Kilda in April 2014.

At the time Borg was a heroin user who was essentially homeless and supported her drug habit with street sex work.

The female shopkeeper, Min Liu, was resting on a couch in another room and was roused by a bell when Borg entered the milk bar.

Ms Liu saw Borg standing on the counter armed with a broken bottle and tried to stop her using whatever items were at hand.

"She threw her pyjamas at you," County Court Judge Carolene Gwynn said on Wednesday.

"Ms Liu then grabbed a broom and started hitting you."

But Borg jabbed the bottle in Ms Liu's direction, grabbed some money from the cash register and fled, leaving the bottle at the scene.

Borg's fingerprints were taken off the bottle and she was later arrested, making full admissions to police.

She pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery.

"Whilst a somewhat inept and unsophisticated armed robbery, it was also a very determined one,' Judge Gwynn said.

"It was carried out on a vulnerable victim, being a lone shopkeeper."

The judge said Borg, a mother of three, has been using heroin on and off since her late teens.

Borg was in a committed relationship but still struggled with drug issues and homelessness.

She was jailed for 30 months and ordered to serve at least 18 months before being eligible for parole.