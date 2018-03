Planning approval for Melbourne's West Gate Tunnel toll road has been revoked in state parliament.

The opposition, Greens and Australian Conservative MP Rachel Carling-Jenkins joined forces in the upper house on Wednesday afternoon, voting for the revocation.

Work has already started on the $6.7 billion road, to be built with toll road giant Transurban, and the government has previously vowed to find a way to push ahead if the approval was revoked.