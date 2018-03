A pre-trial hearing over historical sex offence charges against Cardinal George Pell has been adjourned until the end of the week.

Australia's highest-ranked Catholic returned to Melbourne Magistrates Court on Wednesday for the third day of a month-long committal hearing that will determine if he stands trial.

The hearing, which is closed to the public while complainants give evidence, was adjourned on Wednesday afternoon and is due to resume on Friday.