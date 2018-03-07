News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
California's 'house of horrors' teen's secret YouTube videos uploaded before escape
'House of horrors' teen's secret YouTube videos
Farmers forced to ferry food across croc-infested flood water
Farmers forced to ferry food across croc-infested floodwater

Fourth person dies from rockmelon listeria outbreak

Yahoo and Agencies /

Another Victorian resident has died from listeria, taking Australia's rockmelon-related death count to four.

0307_1130_nat_turnbull
1:35

Turnbull slams Trump's steel tariffs plan
0307_1130_nat_boy
0:28

Boy attacked by dog in Newcastle
0307_1130_nat_store
1:14

Store owner recovering after violent armed robbery
0307_1130_nat_floods
1:41

Woman rescued trying to cross flood
0307_0500_nat_MI6russianspy
4:00

UK Counter terrorism police investigating Russian spy 'poisoning'
0307_0500_nat_russianspyWHITFELDlivex
2:47

Russian double-agent mystery
0307_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:02

News Break - March 7
0307_0500_nat_northkorea
0:25

North Korea to abandon missile tests
0307_0500_nat_flasher
0:18

Accused flasher to face court
0307_0500_nat_chrishemsworth
1:23

Chris Hemsworth's tourism pay day
0307_0500_nat_firefighters
1:35

Pay bonanza for VIC firefighters
0307_0500_nat_crash
0:20

Two people injured in head-on crash
 

A total of 17 listeria cases were confirmed across Australia, with two deaths each in Victoria and NSW following the outbreak linked to a rockmelon producer at Nericon, in the NSW Riverina.

While listeria is common in the environment and rarely causes serious illness, health authorities said the elderly, pregnant or those with suppressed immune systems were particularly vulnerable.

Authorities issued an alert in late February and confirmed last week that three of those people who had been diagnosed had died.

Four people have now been killed by listeria caused by rockmelons. File pic. Source: Getty Images

The latest victim died a week ago, but their death was only confirmed on Tuesday, the ABC reports.

Victoria's deputy chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton said the death was linked to listeria following microbiological testing.

The rockmelon producer in Nericon, near Griffith, voluntarily stopped production after being told of the contamination.

The NSW Food Authority and Berejiklian government came under fire following accusations they took weeks to warn the public after beginning investigations in January.

But NSW Primary Industries Minister Niall Blair hit back, telling ABC's Country Hour there had been no delay and everything was done "by the book".

NSW Health previously defended its response, saying it followed established protocols and takes outbreaks "very seriously".

The NSW Food Authority issued a warning on February 28 as soon as an investigation indicated the rockmelon was the likely source, it said.

Back To Top
feedback