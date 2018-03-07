Vic shires shut down waste collection

A kerbside recycling contractor has cut its service to two Melbourne councils, citing cost increases prompted by China's foreign waste crackdown.

Macedon Ranges and Mount Alexander councils confirmed on Wednesday that contractor Wheelie Waste was suspending garbage collection as the parties were yet to reach an agreement to absorb increased costs after China's clampdown.

"A number of the 22 councils ... agreed to pay the difference to (contractors) this financial year and some haven't," Wheelie Waste spokesman David Rako told 3AW.