A former Victorian Scout leader and convicted pedophile has had his prison time increased for molesting three boys in the 1970s.

Chris Edmonson, 62, is already in jail for child sex crimes, and on Wednesday he had six months added to his term after pleading guilty to indecently assaulting three boy Scouts about 40 years ago.

"You were in a position of authority in that Scout group and you took advantage of it," County Court Judge Richard Smith said in sentencing.