Melbourne's own 'royal family' is continuing to grow with the addition of three baby king penguin chicks at a Victorian aquarium.

The Melbourne Aquarium penguin trio, yet to be named, made their public debut on Wednesday after hatching throughout February.

As the facility's first newborns of 2018, the tiny flightless birds - who have grown to about 200 grams each - were being carefully watched by the enclosure's adults.