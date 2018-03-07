Victorian drug dealer bankrupt, court told

A man who trafficked drugs to kids in regional Victoria will likely declare bankruptcy once he is released from prison.

Former youth care worker Scott Wilson, 38, was jailed for a year on Wednesday after pleading guilty to selling drugs to his charges in a Gippsland town in 2016 and 2017.

He also admitted supplying cannabis and methylamphetamine to a 14-year-old girl, as well as supplying her and another young person with alcohol in October 2016.

Wilson was found not guilty of indecent assault charges involving the girl.

In sentencing, County Court of Victoria Judge James Parrish said Wilson had already spent 314 days in jail, so had already "paid the price".

"You've made some bad mistakes," he told Wilson.

"I don't think you're an evil man, but you've made some bad mistakes."

Judge Parrish said once Wilson was released from jail in a few months' time, he would likely declare bankruptcy as he'd spent all his money on drugs.

During the period of his offending, Wilson was employed by a residential care company to be the "lead tenant" at a house for young people aged 15 to 17.

Wilson initially started selling cannabis to two young boys to protect them from contacting drugs dealers.

He ended up selling the young people three grams of cannabis for $50, and did not make a profit.

On October 9, 2016, he gave the 14-year-old girl cannabis and methylamphetamine, with the two smoking in his bedroom with the door closed.

"You were meant to be a role model for these young people who had come from disturbed situations," Judge Parrish said.

"As a lead tenant you were expected to act as a positive and responsible role model to young people ... who had experienced trauma or other difficult situations in their life."

Judge Parrish said Wilson had a "total lack of judgment" and had breached his employer's and the children's trust.

Once Wilson is released from jail, he will be placed on an 18-month community corrections order.