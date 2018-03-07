News

Boy, 17, arrested over Melbourne robberies

AAP /

Two teenagers have been arrested over a series of robberies in Melbourne's southeast.

A 17-year-old Cranbourne teenager and 19-year-old Dandenong man were arrested after police executed search warrants at three properties. Police seized a number of allegedly stolen mobile phones and a vehicle.

The 17-year-old has been charged with a number of offences and will appear at a children's court. The Dandenong man is expected to be charged on summons with robbery and theft-related offences.

Police expect to make more arrests.

