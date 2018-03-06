Robert Doyle given final chance to respond

The City of Melbourne has made a final attempt to have former mayor Robert Doyle respond to an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him.

Chief executive officer Ben Rimmer told a committee meeting on Tuesday evening the city's legal adviser had earlier in the day offered Mr Doyle a "final opportunity" to respond to the draft interim report after the investigation started in December.

Mr Doyle resigned last month and strenuously denies the allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Rimmer said his aim was to publicly release the outcome of the investigation as soon as possible.

"There is an inherent instability in a situation where the investigation is effectively on hold and where sitting councillors, City of Melbourne staff, participants in the investigation and the general public do not have an understanding of when the investigation will conclude," Mr Rimmer said.

"It is a matter of public record that the delay in finalising the investigation is due to the serious ill health of Mr Doyle."

Mr Rimmer said he'd tried to better understand Mr Doyle's health situation over recent weeks, including seeking independent medical advice.

He may release the final report even if Mr Doyle does not respond.

A spokeswoman for Mr Doyle told AAP he was still "very unwell" and therefore would not be commenting at this stage.