Bring back East West Link: Vic Chamber

Melbourne's dumped East West Link needs to be revived by whoever wins government in November, the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says.

In launching its 2018 election campaign on Wednesday the chamber has made the major road project one of its top election priorities.

It also wants to see progress on an airport rail line, a site selected for a third Melbourne airport, an increase to the payroll tax threshold from $650,000 to $850,000 and lifting of the moratorium on onshore conventional gas exploration.

"By adopting these policies the next state government can play a crucial role in keeping Victoria strong and growing," chamber chief executive Mark Stone said in a statement.

The Victorian Chamber launches its campaign eight months before the election so all political parties can consider and commit to its recommendations, he added.

The East West Link was controversially scrapped by the incumbent Labor government in 2015 at a cost of $1.5 billion because it said it was a dud deal and has even rejected advice from Infrastructure Victoria to reconsider the project.