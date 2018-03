Two men have been arrested and charged after a stabbing at a Melbourne shopping centre.

A 27-year-old Box Hill man and a 17-year-old from Blackburn North were arrested on Monday and charged over the stabbing, which occurred at Box Hill shopping centre on Friday.

The pair were bailed to face court at a later date, while the 20-year-old Balwyn victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition, police said on Tuesday.