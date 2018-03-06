News

Fatal Vic driver like missile, judge says

AAP /

A new father was only a kilometre from home when he sped like a "missile" and crashed into a truck in Melbourne, killing the much-loved driver, who was thrown from the cabin.

Michael Guseli, 43, was found guilty of culpable driving after he floored his car in an industrial Port Melbourne street, reaching 180km/h shortly before colliding with Eddie Kocjancic's truck in November 2014.

"He was travelling like an Exocet missile at five in the morning," Victorian County Court Judge Damian Murphy said during Guseli's pre-sentence hearing on Tuesday, referring to the anti-ship missile.

