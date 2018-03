A man has been arrested for alleged assault and theft after an hours-long stand-off with police in Melbourne's northeast.

The 25-year-old was subdued with pepper spray at a Heidelberg Heights home on Tuesday, when seven bystanders also had to be treated after copping some of the spray, police say.

The man was hospitalised with minor injuries and is due to be interviewed about assault-related offences, and theft and deception incidents in Melbourne's inner-north.