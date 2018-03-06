Teens charged after shopping centre brawl

Two teenagers have been charged after a shopping centre brawl in Melbourne's west.

Police used capsicum spray to disperse the large group of teens as they fought at the Melton West retail precinct on Tuesday afternoon, with an officer suffering a suspected broken nose after being hit in the face.

A 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy were on Wednesday charged with assault and affray while another three teenage girls, aged 17 to 14, are also expected to be charged on summons with affray as police continue to hunt for the others involved.