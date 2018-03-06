News

Man to face Vic court over woman's murder

AAP /

A man accused of murdering his former partner is due to face a Melbourne court to determine if he will stand trial.

Mehmed Solmaz, 60, is charged with murdering Fatma Somaz, 61, on May 23 at her Sunshine West home.

The pair had continued living together after breaking up five years earlier, according to police.

It is alleged Mehmed Solmaz fled to Queensland and was arrested in the town of Goondiwindi, 350km southwest of Brisbane, after the victim's body was found.

Solmaz was later extradited to Victoria.

He is due to face a one-day committal hearing in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

