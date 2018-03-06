Accusers give evidence against George Pell

Cardinal George Pell will face a second day of evidence from complainants who have accused him of multiple historical sex offences.

The highest-ranking Catholic official charged with sexual abuse will return to court in Melbourne.

The highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with sexual abuse will return to Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday to continue a month-long committal hearing that will determine if he stands trial.

Pell has taken leave from his position as Vatican treasurer to fight the historical sexual offence charges involving multiple complainants.

On Monday, his barrister Robert Richter QC accused Victorian police of failing to follow guidelines for investigating prominent people because of a "presumption of guilt" against the 76-year-old.

Mr Richter said a former judge had prepared a report about how police should investigate prominent people.

"It is a guide to police about how to fairly investigate claims against prominent people," he told the court.

"We say that was not followed because there was a presumption of guilt."

Apart from the first 25 minutes, most of Monday's hearing was closed to the public while the first accuser gave evidence.

The hearing is expected to remain closed to the public and media for two weeks while complainants give their evidence, as required by law in sexual offence cases.

The complainants will give evidence from a remote witness facility, and as many as 50 people will be called as witnesses at the hearing.

Pell was charged on summons in June 2017 while he was in Rome and returned to Australia to face court.

The prosecution last week withdrew one of the charges, relating to a complainant who died after the criminal proceedings began in 2017.