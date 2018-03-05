Firefighters to vote on new pay deal

Taxpayers may have to fork out tens of millions of dollars to pay for perks and allowances in a new workplace deal for Metropolitan Fire Brigade staff to be voted on in the next week.

Firefighters could take up to 196 days a year off work on full pay, get a $3000 sign-on bonus and a language allowance of $1215.58, as part of the enterprise bargaining agreement, the Herald Sun reports.

The perks also include an "availability allowance" for commanders and above worth 5.5 per cent of their salary, a 19 per cent wage increase, a drone operator allowance of $2.70 an hour to no email monitoring or surveillance by MFB on staff.

The package would replace the 2010 EBA if approved.