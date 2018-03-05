News

Vic rape victim served 'rant', court told

AAP /

A former Christian brother accused of repeatedly raping a young boy in the 1960s gave his victim a "religious rant" after assaulting him, a Melbourne court has been told.

John Francis Tyrrell, 79, has denied 14 historical charges including indecent assault and buggery from his time teaching at St Joseph's College at Geelong.

The County Court of Victoria was told on Monday that when the boy raised the alleged assaults with senior members of staff, he was told he was "going to hell" and would be expelled.

