Crown Casino may have breached pokies law

AAP /

Melbourne's Crown Casino has been warned it may be in breach of the gambling act by "blanking buttons", or removing options, on poker machines.

The Victorian Commission for Gambling and Liquor Regulation says Crown should have sought approval before conducting a three-week trial involving 17 of its machines, Crown wrote in a statement to the stockmarket on Monday.

The company maintains it did not need approval for the trial, conducted between March and April 2017, and did not breach the Gambling Regulation Act.

