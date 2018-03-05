News

Accused Vic shooter has anxiety: lawyer

AAP /

A Melbourne home owner who allegedly shot dead his housemate with a rifle during an argument over rent suffers from anxiety and an acquired brain injury, his lawyers says.

John Pozzebon, 56, is charged with murdering a 44-year-old tenant at his Sunshine North property by shooting him in the head with a hunting rifle on Saturday morning.

"Mr Pozzebon has a long history of mental illness. He has an acquired brain injury and requires anxiety medication," defence lawyer Vanessa Petsinis told Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, when Pozzebon faced court for a brief hearing.

