A Melbourne man is due to face court, charged with multiple offences including carrying a gun while on bail.

The Hoppers Crossing man, 20, is charged with affray, carrying a firearm when prohibited, assault with weapon, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and committing an indictable offence while on bail.

He was remanded in custody to front Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday, while a 20-year-old Point Cook man was released pending further inquiries.