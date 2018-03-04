Police fire shots during Vic car pursuit

Police have fired shots at a car in Victoria during a pursuit, leaving two men with minor injuries.

The pursuit began on Friday when police tried to arrest two men over a carjacking and robbery in Rosebud.

Three shots were fired at the car, which was found dumped in a reserve in Karingal on Saturday.

Two Rosebud men, aged 26 and 22 ,were arrested on Sunday after they were found at a property in Frankston.

Both received treatment for the minor injuries they received when the shots were fired at the car, and they are being interviewed by police.

The Professional Standards Command is investigating, which is standard protocol when police fire their weapons.

Investigators believe the incident is linked to an alleged carjacking and robbery on Thursday, which has already led to charges being laid against an 18-year-old Mornington woman and 15-year-old Rosebud boy.