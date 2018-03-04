Two injured in Vic national park fall

A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after falling from a rocks in a national park northwest of Melbourne.

Paramedics were called to the Organ Pipes National Park in Keilor North shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday after reports a man and woman had fallen, Ambulance Victoria spokesman John Mullen told AAP.

The man, in his 30s, had a broken leg and was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The woman, also in her 30s, was treated at the scene for a bruised leg.