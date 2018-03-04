Cardinal George Pell's court hearing

CARDINAL GEORGE PELL'S COURT CASE BEGINS

Cardinal George Pell will face a four-week committal hearing starting on Monday.

--

WHAT IS THE CASE ABOUT?

Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican treasurer, is the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with sexual abuse.

--

WHAT CHARGES DOES HE FACE?

Multiple historical sexual offence charges involving multiple complainants.

Pell denies all the allegations.

One charge has been withdrawn as the accuser died after the criminal proceedings began.

--

WHAT IS THE COURT HEARING?

Pell faces a four-week committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court beginning on Monday.

It is a preliminary hearing for a magistrate to decide if the case goes to trial in the Victorian County Court.

The test is whether the evidence is sufficient to support a conviction for the offence charged.

The prosecution presents its evidence to the magistrate and the defence may cross-examine witnesses.

The magistrate does not make a finding about whether the accused is guilty or not guilty.

--

HOW MANY PEOPLE WILL GIVE EVIDENCE?

About 50.

--

WHY WILL PART OF THE HEARING BE CLOSED?

Under legislation, special rules apply to a committal hearing for a sexual offence charge.

The court must be closed while a complainant gives evidence.

The accused, prosecution and defence lawyers, the police officer in charge of the investigation and court officials will hear the evidence. But the public and media are not allowed to be in court.

In the Pell case, the court is expected to be closed for up to two weeks while the complainants give evidence.

They will do so via video link from a remote witness facility.

--

HAS PELL ENTERED A PLEA?

The accused is not required to enter a formal plea unless committed to stand trial.

Pell will plead not guilty to all charges, his barrister Robert Richter QC told the cardinal's first court appearance last July.