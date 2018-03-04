News

Hundreds of Macedonians rally in Melbourne

Kaitlyn Offer
AAP /

Hundreds of Macedonian Australians have gathered in Melbourne by the bus load to rally for the country's right to keep its name in an ongoing dispute with Greece.

March 4 Macedonia rallies have been organised in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth on Sunday.

Crowds in Melbourne have gathered at Carlton Gardens, a flood of red shirts, Macedonian flags and signs that read "genocide", "Macedonians against persecution" and "the Republic of Macedonia belongs to Macedonians and no one else", and will march to state parliament.

