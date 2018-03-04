Drunk Melbourne dad drove with family

A Melbourne man has been caught allegedly driving with a blood alcohol level two-and-a-half times over the legal limit with his family in the car, including an unrestrained four-year-old.

Concerned motorists called police after seeing the car driving erratically and through several red lights in Tullamarine on Saturday night.

Police pulled over the 37-year-old and took him to Broadmeadows Police Station where he returned a breath test reading of 0.126 per cent, his licence was suspended and car impounded, and he will be charged by summons.