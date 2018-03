Two men have been stabbed in a brawl between two groups in Melbourne.

The men who have non-life threatening injuries were stabbed during a fight on Misten Avenue at Altona North about 9pm on Saturday and police are now searching for other men involved.

Police are also still looking for two men who stabbed a 19-year-old who is in an induced coma in Royal Melbourne Hospital in an attack at a Box Hill shopping centre on Friday afternoon.