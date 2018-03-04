Vic man speeds dad's car into impound

A 21-year-old Melbourne man has got his dad's car impounded after allegedly driving at 180km/h in an 80 zone.

The car was spotted speeding by Pol Air on the Tullamarine Freeway just after 1am on Sunday and was stopped by officers as it exited a fast-food drive through, where it was discovered the vehicle's tyres were bald with protruding steel belts.

The car was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $932.40 and the man will be charged by summons with dangerous driving, driving at a dangerous speed, exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and using an unsafe vehicle.