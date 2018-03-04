Police seek two men over Vic stabbing

Two men remain on the run after a stabbing at a Melbourne shopping centre which left a man in an induced coma.

The victim, a 19-year-old from Balwyn, was stabbed after a fight broke out at the Box Hill shopping centre on Friday afternoon, and he remained in a serious condition at the Royal Melbourne Hospital on Saturday night.

He was at the centre with a friend when he became involved in a fight with two unknown males and a weapon was produced.

The two men and a third man left the shopping centre soon after the stabbing.

Detectives are urging anyone who saw the fight or two men believed to be responsible for the attack to come forward.

One is described as Caucasian, about 175cm tall with dark hair and medium build and wearing a dark windcheater and dark tracksuit pants.

The second is believed to be Caucasian, about 175cm tall with short fair hair and a thin build.

He was also wearing sunglasses on his head, a blue short-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants, and carrying a small bag over his shoulder.