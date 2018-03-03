News

Mum of boy who choked to death on ball shares pictures of the toy in heartbreaking post
Vic driver tests limits of brotherly love

AAP /

Brotherly love has been put to the test by an unlicensed drink driver in Melbourne.

A 23-year-old Hastings man allegedly tried to convince police he was his brother when his unregistered car was pulled over in Frankston South on Friday and he returned a positive breath test, police said on Saturday.

The man refused to go with police for further testing and is expected to be charged on summons with a series of offences, including state a false name, unlicensed driving and driving an unregistered and unroadworthy vehicle.

