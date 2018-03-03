News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Parents charged with child abuse after children found living in plywood box
'Plywood box' parents charged with child abuse - but friends say it's not what it seems

Suspicious drums force Docklands closure

AAP /

Two metal drums left outside a Melbourne restaurant have shut down parts of the Docklands waterfront as authorities investigate whether they contain hazardous chemicals.

Several fire trucks and 35 firefighters responded to a request by police on Saturday morning to inspect two mid-sized metal drums left in a trolley at the Docklands end of Bourke Street.

Firefighters in safety equipment are inspecting the drums, and the area will remain closed until the Melbourne Fire Brigade removes them and declares the area safe for the public.

Back To Top
feedback