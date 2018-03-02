Man 'smashed' by gun in Vic armed robbery

A man who bravely tackled an armed robber trying steal cash from a suburban Melbourne sports bar was "smashed in the head" with a rifle, his friend says.

Two gunmen stormed the Vegas at Waverley Gardens gaming venue and bar on Friday night demanding money.

A witness, who asked not to be identified, said his friends thought a fight was about to break out but they realised the men were trying to rob the bar.

"A guy I was having a drink with tackled this guy at the end of the stairwell and then I saw another one at the cash register who pointed a gun," the witness told AAP.

The other gunman pointed the gun at the witness who was forced to take a step back.

"He ran past and smashed my friend in the head with the rifle butt," the man told AAP.

A man in his 50s was taken to Dandenong Hospital with upper body injuries, an Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said.

The two gunmen ran out of the bar and fired a shot in a nearby undercover car park, Victoria Police have confirmed.

Dozens of police arrived at the scene but the men were able to flee with an "undetermined" amount of cash.

The shocking incident comes three weeks after a gun-wielding motorcyclist held up an armoured van at the same shopping centre.

The man threatened two Armaguard staff outside the cash van at the Waverley Gardens Shopping Centre on February 14 and drove off on the motorbike. He has yet to be found.