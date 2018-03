Police want to test clothing found near the body of a murdered Melbourne woman to see if it contains DNA from her husband, who is accused of stabbing her to death.

Dragan Stevanovic, 71, appeared before Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday charged with murdering Radmila Stevanovic, 65, at their Noble Park home on February 2.

"It (a vest) was found in the immediate crime scene, in the vicinity of the deceased," Detective Senior Constable Leigh Prados said.