Vic scientist a 'shadow' after bar assault

An environmental scientist who was blinded in one eye by two young men in a Melbourne nightclub assault feels he's a burden at work and a shadow of his former self.

Elliot Harvey was attacked at Brunswick nightclub Rubix in May by Brent Moresco, 20, and Bradley Elmore-Jeffries, 21, who have both pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury.

Mr Harvey, aged in his mid-20s, lost the sight in his right eye after the attack, despite multiple operations, and can now only work part-time.

"The injury has dramatically impacted on my ability to work in my chosen field," Mr Harvey wrote in a statement to the County Court read on Friday.

"Working in a bush environment, there are many tasks that are unsafe or very difficult for me to effectively complete.

"It has made me a slow worker. This bothers me immensely. I feel I am a burden to my employer."

Mr Harvey is also unable to continue some sports and other hobbies.

"I cannot surf, go motorbike riding, play billiards and other activities I enjoyed," he said.

"Even using hand tools is an onerous task now."

He has suffered stress and anxiety since the assault, and his relationships have been effected.

"You didn't just attack me," Mr Harvey said, directing his words at Morseco and Elmore-Jeffries.

"You attacked my mother and father, who are still overwhelmed by fear for my future.

"But most of all my lover, who has had to deal with me being reduced to a shadow of who I once was."

Moresco and Elmore-Jeffries say they are remorseful and their lawyers are pushing for non-custodial sentences.

Prosecutors previously said on the night of the incident, the pair took offence at Mr Harvey's man-bun hairdo and punched him.

They will be sentenced at a later date.