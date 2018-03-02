GMH recalls 300,000 cars for dodgy airbags

Car manufacturer Holden will recall more than 300,000 vehicles in Australia fitted with defective Takata airbags.

About 330,000 vehicles will be recalled, including popular models such as the Astra and Cruze hatchbacks, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The list of cars are of those manufactured between 2005 and 2018 and includes Opel and Saab models sold under the General Motors badge.

Defective Takata airbags have caused about 180 injuries and 18 deaths worldwide. At least 1.5 million vehicles in Australia are fitted with the airbags.

The federal government on Wednesday issued a compulsory recall for all Australian cars fitted with the airbags.

Vehicle suppliers must recall and replace all the airbags in Australia by the end of 2020, with priority given to the most dangerous because of their design, age or the level of humidity.

Holden said none of its cars had ever been equipped with the 'alpha' airbag inflators, which have failed in up to 50 per cent of deployments.

The company said it would be a progressive recall and customers will be directly contacted.

AFFECTED CARS:

* Holden Astra-H (MY 2005-09)

* Opel Astra -J (MY2012-13)

* Holden Astra-J (MY2014-17)

* Holden Trax (MY2013 -18)

* Holden Barina (MY2012-18)

* Holden Cruze (MY2010-16)

* Holden Cascada (MY2015-17)

* Opel Cascada (MY2014)

* Opel Mokka (MY2014)

* Opel Zafira (MY2013)

* SAAB 9-3 (MY2006-11)

* SAAB 9-5 (MY2006-11)

Source: GM Holden