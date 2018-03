A Victorian waterski coach has been jailed for 14 years for sexual offending against underage girls.

Kipp Walford was jailed on Friday for a minimum 11-and-a-half years on multiple charges, including indecent acts and sexual penetration of a child under 16 and rape.

County Court Judge Peter Wischusen said Walford's moral culpability was "very high" and the effect of his crimes against his female victims, "profound and long lasting".